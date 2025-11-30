Siakam accumulated 24 points (11-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 win over the Bulls.

Siakam was the hero for the Pacers after draining the game-winning shot, but he did more than that, as he also posted an excellent fantasy line with at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Siakam has surpassed the 20-point mark in seven of his last eight games, and his role as the Pacers' go-to weapon on offense is not under any threat. Expect the star forward to continue holding a very high floor in all formats due to his elevated usage rate.