Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Will rest Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam will be rested against the Jazz on Tuesday.
Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set for Indiana, and the Pacers will rest multiple key players as a result. With Siakam sidelined, this could mean a lot of minutes for a player such as Jarace Walker and maybe Johnny Furphy.
