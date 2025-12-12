default-cbs-image
Jackson (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Jackson will return to action for the parent club for the first time since Nov. 3 due to a right hamstring strain. The two-way player was able to play for the G League's Noblesville Boom on Thursday, posting 14 points, five assists and one rebound across 16 minutes. He'll likely serve as a depth piece behind Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell and isn't guaranteed to see significant burn.

