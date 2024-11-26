Jackson finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over the Pelicans.
Jackson was coming off a scoreless dud against the Wizards on Sunday, but responded with his second best performance of his rookie season. Fantasy managers probably shouldn't look at him as anything more than a short-term streamer in deeper leagues, as the Pacers are expecting Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee) back in December.
