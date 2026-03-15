Jackson (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Contrary to an earlier report, Jackson has been given the green light to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a calf injury. His return will bolster a Pacers team that is already without Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf) and Ben Sheppard (ankle). In the nine games prior to his calf injury, Jackson had averaged 9.7 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 threes over 21.8 minutes per game.