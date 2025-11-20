site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Quenton Jackson: Remaining out vs. Cavs
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Jackson is not yet ready to return from a right hamstring strain suffered earlier in the month. His next chance to suit up will arrive Monday against the Pistons.
