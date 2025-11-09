site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Peter (groin) will be available to play Saturday against the Nuggets.
Peter will power through the groin issue and should be available for his usual minutes in the teens. Over the past two games, Peter has scored a total of six points on 2-7 shooting.
