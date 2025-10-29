Pacers' Taelon Peter: Won't play vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peter (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Peter will miss a second straight game due to a groin injury. The next chance for him to get back on the floor will be Friday against the Hawks.
