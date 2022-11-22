Haliburton had 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and 14 assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 123-102 win over the Magic.

Haliburton has been one of the best point guards in the league to start the season and is showing elite value as a passer while also putting up strong numbers in the scoring column. The former Kings guard has five double-doubles over his last seven appearances and has registered double-digit assists six times in that span. He's averaging 19.0 points and 12.0 assists per game across eight November appearances.