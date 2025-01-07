Haliburton finished Monday's 113-99 victory over the Nets with 23 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

Haliburton departed Monday's contest with an ankle injury in the second quarter, but he didn't have problems managing his workload the rest of the way and finished with a solid stat line. He ended just two dimes away from a double-double, but on the other hand, it was his 15th straight game with at least seven assists. Over that stretch, Haliburton has experienced a sizable uptick in his numbers, averaging 19.6 points and 9.3 assists per contest.