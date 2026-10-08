Haliburton finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Haliburton returned to the court after last playing in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. He appeared fully healthy, showing no signs of hesitation on either end of the floor. Indiana as a whole looked much more cohesive with Haliburton at the helm, an encouraging sign for anyone considering Haliburton with their first or second-round pick. While there could be some minor limitations to begin the season, all signs point to him being fully active and ready to attack the season head-on.