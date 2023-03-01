Hailburton was limited in practice Wednesday due to a calf strain and is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Spurs, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton's potential absence could result in extended minutes for T.J. McConnell, George Hill, Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin. The star guard is averaging 23.0 points, 10.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 35.4 minutes across his last five games.