Haliburton accumulated 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 victory over the Pistons.

Haliburton now has 32 double-doubles on the year, which matches his output from the 2022-23 season. His 11.7 assists per game leads the NBA, and the All-Star point guard continues to be the engine that keeps the high-powered Pacers' offense moving. Outside of the All-Star game Sunday, Haliburton has now played 30-plus minutes in four consecutive games and appears to be past the hamstring injury that has hampered his playing time over the past two months.