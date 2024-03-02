Haliburton recorded zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to the Pelicans.

Haliburton struggled shooting from the field, failing to connect on a shot in Friday's contest while being held scoreless for just the second time in his career. Haliburton did manage to tally a trio of rebounds and assists, but failed to score for the first time this year and posted just his fifth contest with less than 10 points.