Haliburton (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury, as expected. The star guard will likely reclaim his starting spot from Andrew Nembhard. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Haliburton put on a minutes restriction.

