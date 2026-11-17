New Orleans recalled Johnson from the G League's Laketown Squadron on Monday.

Johnson has returned to the NBA squad following a short period of practice with Laketown. The guard is recently serving as a bench option for a Pelicans side that has been limited by the injuries of Dejounte Murray (ankle), Trey Murphy (knee) and Bennedict Mathurin (foot). However, once some of those players are back in the rotation, Johnson could see his role reduced again, perhaps heading back to a G League spot at some point.