Ingram (calf) ended Thursday's 126-124 win over the Suns with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes.

Ingram missed the Pelicans' previous five games due to a right calf strain and was expected to be on a minute restriction in his return Thursday, but the veteran wing didn't end up facing any apparent limitations with his playing time. The 27-year-old was productive as ever Thursday, pacing New Orelans in scoring in efficient fashion while also producing in the defensive categories. Fantasy managers who had any qualms about activating him can feel comfortable doing so ahead of the Pelicans' next game Saturday versus the Thunder.