McGowens will start against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

With Herbert Jones (ankle) sidelined, McGowens will enter the starting five for the first time since Dec. 6. The two-way player has averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 28.6 minutes per game in five starts so far this season.

