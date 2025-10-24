Pelicans' DeAndre Jordan: Unlikely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Willie Green said Jordan (recently signed) is unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jordan signed a one-year deal with the Pelicans on Friday and isn't expected to suit up against San Antonio. In the likely event the veteran big man joins Yves Missi (ankle), Kevon Looney (knee) and Karlo Matkovic (back) on the sideline, Derik Queen and Hunter Dickinson are expected to see increased minutes at center.
