Jones (adductor) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones missed the last two games due to a sore right adductor, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's matchup versus Toronto. His status for the game should be revealed when New Orleans posts its injury report later Sunday.
