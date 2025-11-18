Jones racked up five points (1-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 126-109 loss to the Thunder.

Jones struggled to find his rhythm offensively, continuing what has been a frustrating start to the season. While his steal numbers have been adequate, the other aspects of his game have left a lot to be desired. He has scored fewer than eight points in three of the past five games, despite playing at least 26 minutes in all five appearances. He remains a viable fantasy asset, albeit one who should be viewed as a specialist rather than an all-around contributor.