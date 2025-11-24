Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pelicans' Kevon Looney: Available vs. Bulls
Looney (heel) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Looney is shedding a questionable designation with a heel contusion to suit up Monday. The veteran big man has averaged 2.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.1 minutes per contest across nine games this season.