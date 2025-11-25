Peavy had 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 143-130 victory over Chicago.

Peavy scored in double digits for the first time since Nov. 17, when he notched a season-high 16 points against the Thunder coming off the bench. Peavy has logged at least 17 minutes in four of his last five games, and his playing time seems to be trending in the right direction. However, he's still not producing -- or playing -- enough to be considered a reliable fantasy option in most formats.