Bey ended with 14 points (4-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to Miami.

Bey continues to enjoy a successful campaign after missing all of the 2024-25 campaign following ACL surgery. The 26-year-old forward is showing no signs of slowing down, averaging 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes per contest in his last 11 games while shooting 41.0 percent from deep.