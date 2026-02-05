Bey racked up 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 141-137 overtime loss to the Bucks.

After scoring just eight points during Monday's loss to the Hornets, Bey bounced back right away with his sixth 20-point effort in his last eight games. Even with the Pelicans fairly healthy, the 26-year-old forward remains locked into heavy minutes. Bey has averaged 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.9 minutes per tilt in his last eight contests.