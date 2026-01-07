Murphy amassed 42 points (14-26 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 111-103 win over the Lakers.

Murphy wasn't shy hunting his shot Tuesday, finishing with a season high in shot attempts en route to a career-high 42 points. The 25-year-old swingman also knocked down at least six triples for a second straight game and for the third time this season. Murphy has scored 21 or more points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 37.2 minutes per game during that stretch.