Murphy ended with 11 points (3-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 loss to the Knicks.

Murphy was off the mark from the field in Sunday's blowout loss, and he's struggled to find a rhythm after missing the first 10 games of the season due to a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old sharpshooter is converting just 30.3 percent of his threes and averaging a career-worst 1.5 turnovers across eight games, but he's softening the blow a bit for fantasy managers by putting up a career-high 17.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per contest. The injury-riddled Pelicans figure to continue to give Murphy the green light from downtown while the team is missing Brandon Ingram (calf) and Zion Williamson (hamstring), and the forward should continue to see a boost in usage while the two stars are sidelined.