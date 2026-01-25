Murphy (hand) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Murphy popped up on the injury report due to right hand soreness, but the 2021 first-rounder has been given the green light to play in Sunday's road contest. He has averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.4 threes over 36.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.