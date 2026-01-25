Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (hand) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Murphy popped up on the injury report due to right hand soreness, but the 2021 first-rounder has been given the green light to play in Sunday's road contest. He has averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.4 threes over 36.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Probable to play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Flawless at charity stripe in win•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Sinks five treys in loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Erupts for game-high 34 in win•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Drops 31 points vs. Denver•