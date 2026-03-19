Pelicans' Yves Missi: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Missi will start Thursday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Dejounte Murray (rest) sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set, Missi will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (nine games), the big man has averaged 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 22.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Grabs 10 boards, blocks five shots•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Joining starting five•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Contributes defensively Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Back to bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Running with starters•