Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ends with 14 points Friday
Williamson managed 14 points (7-11 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's Team USA victory over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Williamson took his place in the starting lineup despite being on the second night of a back-to-back. His production was somewhat disappointing; however, the fact he played in what was really a meaningless game certainly bodes well for his immediate future. He has been a revelation for the Pelicans since making his debut and has thus far lived up to all the hype. There are obviously a couple of areas he needs to work on but all things considered, he only needs to remain healthy to be a hugely impactful player across all fantasy formats.
