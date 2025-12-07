Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham registered 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 124-112 win over the Bucks.
While Cunningham didn't deliver his most efficient performance, he still scored a team-high 23 points in the win. The star point guard also dished out a game-high 12 assists, securing his 12th outing with a double-double or better (two triple-doubles) this season. He has posted at least 23 points in eight of his last 10 games, recording four double-doubles and a triple-double over that stretch.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Nears double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Solid numbers against Bucks•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Well-rounded outing in win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Efficient in win over Miami•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Posts massive triple-double•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Pours in 42 points in tough loss•