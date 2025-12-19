Cunningham recorded 29 points (12-30 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block over 45 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 overtime loss to the Mavs.

Despite Cunningham's game-high 29 points, the Pistons weren't able to earn a victory, and they dropped their sixth game of the season. As a team, the Pistons struggled to convert their shots, with Detroit finishing 47-for-122 from the floor and 6-for-33 from distance in the two-point loss. They'll look to get things back on track Saturday with a favorable matchup against the Hornets.