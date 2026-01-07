Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (wrist) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Cunningham was previously considered probable with a wrist contusion, but he's now in serious jeopardy of sitting this one out. He's coming off a monster showing, putting up 29 points, 13 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes against the Knicks on Monday. If Cunningham is held out, guys like Jaden Ivey and Daniss Jenkins could get an opportunity to step up.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Nursing wrist injury•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Pops for 29 points in dominant win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Scores 27 points inefficiently•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Full stat line in loss•