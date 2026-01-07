Cunningham (wrist) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Cunningham was previously considered probable with a wrist contusion, but he's now in serious jeopardy of sitting this one out. He's coming off a monster showing, putting up 29 points, 13 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes against the Knicks on Monday. If Cunningham is held out, guys like Jaden Ivey and Daniss Jenkins could get an opportunity to step up.