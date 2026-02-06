Cunningham ended with 30 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 loss to Washington.

Cunningham couldn't find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc. However, he performed well enough elsewhere to reach the 30-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 1. Cunningham's double-double streak will also come to an end at three games after being held to eight assists, though it's hard to argue with his strong production across the board.