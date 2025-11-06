Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Drops 31 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham logged 31 points (13-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 win over the Jazz.
Cunningham got off to a slow start in this one but managed to turn things around to lead the Pistons in points and assists. This has been a common theme for the star point guard lately, who has now poured in 30 or more points in three of his last four appearances, also averaging 5.0 rebounds and 11.5 assists over this stretch.
