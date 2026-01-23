Cunningham (hip/illness) remains listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets but took part in the Pistons' morning shootaround, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

After missing Wednesday's game with an illness and a bruised left hip, Cunningham is trending in the right direction. Assuming he makes it through shootaround no worse for the wear, Cunningham should be cleared to start and handle a normal minutes load Friday.