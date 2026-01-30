Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham is probable for Friday's game against the Warriors with right hip soreness.
Cunningham logged 34 minutes Thursday against the Suns and walked away with a minor knock. For now, the expectation is that he will push through it for the second leg of this back-to-back set.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Drops team-high 26 in Phoenix•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Leads Detroit in road win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable to play Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Friday•