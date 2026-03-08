Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (quad) is probable for Sunday's game in Miami.
Cunningham skipped Saturday's loss to the Nets with a minor quad issue, but it looks like he'll be back in action Sunday, which should shift Daniss Jenkins back to the second unit. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on Cunningham's status closer to tipoff.
