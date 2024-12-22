Cunningham accumulated 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, 13 assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 133-125 victory over the Suns.

Cunningham was Detroit's offensive catalyst and rounded out a fantastic week that commenced with his sixth triple-double of the season. Injury issues have plagued Cunningham throughout his career, but he's only missed four games over the first two months of the season and is on pace to surpass all of his previous season averages. His most notable improvements are seen in secondary categories, where he's enjoying a 39 percent increase in rebounds and a 29 precent increase in assists compared to last season.