Cunningham posted 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and nine assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to Miami.

Cunningham was able to suit up Friday after being listed as questionable due to left knee injury management. He wasn't able to get his shot going as he missed all four of his threes while Detroit went 10-for-38 from beyond the arc. The Pistons rematch with the Heat on March 17, though Cunningham could be held out of that game due to his knee injury.