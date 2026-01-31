Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip) is available and starting Friday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Cunningham was deemed probable before the contest, but the star guard will get the nod and should handle his regular workload as the Pistons' main weapon on offense. Cunningham is averaging 21.8 points, 9.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 10 appearances since the beginning of January.
