Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (hip) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game in Orlando.
After initially being listed as questionable, Robinson is now expected to sit out with a hip strain. Marcus Sasser and Kevin Huerter should see more playing time at shooting guard Monday.
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