Robinson, who's questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, was present during Detroit's morning shootaround, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Robinson is in danger of missing a third straight game, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Friday's game and will likely be a game-time decision. If Robinson returns to action, Daniss Jenkins figures to slide to the bench.

