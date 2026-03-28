Robinson (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Robinson was a late scratch from Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a right hip strain. If he's unable to play Saturday, then Kevin Huerter would likely remain in Detroit's starting lineup against Minnesota. Since the All-Star break, Robinson has connected on 41.0 percent of his three-point attempts (on 6.4 3PA/G) while averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 26.2 minutes per game.