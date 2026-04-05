Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Questionable versus Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Orlando.
Robinson has played well of late, most recently finishing with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 50.0 percent from deep across 23 minutes in Saturday's 116-93 win over Philadelphia. However, he's in danger of missing Monday's contest because of a strained right hip. If Robinson can't play against the Magic, Kevin Huerter, Caris LeVert and Ronald Holland would likely see more action, with one of those players expected to enter the starting lineup.
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