Robinson tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's preseason loss to the Bucks.

Robinson made his debut for the Pistons, sliding into the starting lineup. Detroit was without Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey, providing Robinson with additional responsibilities. At this point in his career, there is very little we don't know about Robinson. He should typically see minutes in the mid to high-20s, providing the Pistons with a reliable scoring threat off the bench.