Robinson registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 win over the Nuggets.

This was a terrific showing for Robinson, and the timing is good for him too -- the Pistons just acquired Kevin Huerter from Chicago on Tuesday, and he could provide some competition for Robinson on the wings with both players specializing in perimeter shooting. Robinson's role will be worth monitoring closely going forward.