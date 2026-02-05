Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Joins starters Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart is starting Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Stewart will step into the starting five with Tobias Harris (hip) out of commission. Stewart impressed in his last start Jan. 7 against Chicago, ending the night with 31 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 30 minutes.
