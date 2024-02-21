Stewart (ankle) participated in Wednesday's practice, but his status for Thursday's game in Indiana remains unclear, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

It appears Stewart is nearing the final stages of his recovery from a left ankle sprain, which made him miss the final eight games before the All-Star break. However, during his injury absence, the big man was arrested on an assault charge and issued a citation after he allegedly punched Drew Eubanks following a loss in Phoenix last week. Stewart's court date is set for Friday, and coach Monty Williams didn't have an update on the status of the NBA's investigation into the incident following Wednesday's practice.