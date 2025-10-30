Stewart posted nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 18 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 135-116 victory over the Magic.

Stewart has not recorded double digits in points or rebounds ever since his 20/10 explosion in the opener, and he fouled out for the second time this season, inhibiting his ability to contribute. Stewart has been a steady source of blocks, averaging 2.0 swats per contest so far, but look for him to up his production in the offensive department Saturday against the Mavericks.